LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Edwards Tarumianz, 15, caught a rare fish, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Edwards Tarumianz, 15, went fishing this week and reeled in an incredibly rare fish, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.

Richard Simms, the man who took Tarumianz fishing that day, said he has never seen anything like it in all his 30 years of catfishing.

Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish(TWRA)

Officials with TWRA posted pictures of Tarumianz and his catch. “This is a neat and very rare catch for anglers and biologists,” said TWRA officials.

There are three possible categories that explain why the fish does not have color, according to TWRA.

  1. Albino: no pigment in skin and hair, leaving both white and eyes usually pink.
  2. Leucism: reduced pigmentation, identified by overall pale color or patches of reduced coloring.
  3. Piebald: having irregular patches of two colors.

“Either way, it is an awesome catch!” said TWRA officials.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the cars driven by 25-year-old Chance Mizzell and 24-year-old Cameron A. Parks...
Two killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County
Crash on I-20/59 sb
I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed...
Jacksonville woman killed in crash in Calhoun County
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus
The Birmingham Police Chief says combatting violent crime is a number one priority.
BPD Chief on combatting Birmingham gun violence

Latest News

B'ham Man Tries to Spread Positivity w/his Happy Birthday song, Free to Anyone
B'ham Man Tries to Spread Positivity w/his Happy Birthday song, Free to Anyone
Authorities say the cars driven by 25-year-old Chance Mizzell and 24-year-old Cameron A. Parks...
Two killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County
Thunder on the Mountain
Thunder on the Mountain 2022
University of Alabama implodes Tutwiler Hall on 4th of July
University of Alabama implodes Tutwiler Hall on 4th of July
University of Alabama implodes Tutwiler Hall on 4th of July