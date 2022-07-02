Sylacauga Police investigating city’s first homicide of 2022

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

The victim has been identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith. He is Sylacauga’s first homicide of 2022.

Police responded to Coosa Valley Medical Center around 11 p.m. Friday July 1 on a report that a man with multiple gunshot wounds had been taken there by a private vehicle.

According to witnesses, Fluker-Smith was sitting in a 2011 Ford Fusion near his home at 306 S. Main Avenue when the shooter(s) approached him and began shooting at him inside of the vehicle. He was then taken in the same vehicle to the ER where he passed away.

If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

You can also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers and report anonymously by calling 334-215-STOP (7867), or by downloading the mobile app at P3TIPS.com. All numbers are available 24/7.

