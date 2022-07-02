LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Sylacauga Police investigating city’s first homicide of 2022

The victim has been identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith. He is Sylacauga’s first...
The victim has been identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith. He is Sylacauga’s first homicide of 2022.(None)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

The victim has been identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith. He is Sylacauga’s first homicide of 2022.

Police responded to Coosa Valley Medical Center around 11 p.m. Friday July 1 on a report that a man with multiple gunshot wounds had been taken there by a private vehicle.

According to witnesses, Fluker-Smith was sitting in a 2011 Ford Fusion near his home at 306 S. Main Avenue when the shooter(s) approached him and began shooting at him inside of the vehicle. He was then taken in the same vehicle to the ER where he passed away.


embed responsive google map

If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

You can also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers and report anonymously by calling 334-215-STOP (7867), or by downloading the mobile app at P3TIPS.com. All numbers are available 24/7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a dead body in Oneonta on June...
Body found in Oneonta by hikers
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week
Quindarrius Carter
DA: Birmingham man accused of assaults involving 7 victims; DNA sample used in investigation
Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark...
Girl suffered serious injuries from shark bite on Florida beach, officials say

Latest News

Vigil in Centreville for slain Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson
Vigil in Centreville for Slain Bibb Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Johnson
Fire on the Water
Pelham preparing to host Fire on the Water event
Dept. of Veterans Affairs releases report on Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Photos of Deputy Brad Johnson adorn a poster to honor the fallen hero.
Father of fallen Bibb County deputy remains proud of his son