LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Suspected gunman in Bibb County deputies shooting arraigned in Shelby County

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared before a judge on July 1.

26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was arraigned in Shelby County charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.

Judge Marvin Wiggins would not allow video, pictures, or audio to be recorded during Friday morning’s hearing, but we were allowed to be inside the courtroom.

The hearing was held virtually and only lasted about 10 minutes.

At least 26 people gathered inside the Bibb County courtroom to see it all of them work for different agencies within Bibb County.

Several others joined via zoom, including Investigator Chris Poole.

He is the sheriff’s deputy who survived Wednesday’s shooting and is recovering at home.

Officer Poole had a bandage on his head and his left eye appeared swollen.

Austin Patrick Hall said nothing during the hearing.

He was seated surrounded by security wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Emotions are still raw in Bibb County, one officer shedding tears as Judge Wiggins read the charges against Hall.

Bibb County District Attorney, Michael Jackson, explained why Hall is being held in Shelby County instead of Bibb County.

“Well, for multiple reasons. He had been brought over there I believe on a warrant, and also just for safety reasons and security reasons. For his safety and the public’s safety. You know, you don’t want him staying in this jail…and let’s say he gets sick or something and then his family claims somebody did something to him in a Bibb jail, so that avoids that,” Jackson explained.

Judge Wiggins appointed Hall two attorneys who will file for a preliminary hearing.

The judge will set a date once he receives the motions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a dead body in Oneonta on June...
Body found in Oneonta by hikers
Robbery, shooting investigation SOURCE: Birmingham Police
Birmingham Police investigate shooting, robbery
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week

Latest News

Fire on the Water
Pelham preparing to host Fire on the Water event
Emotions are still raw in Bibb County following a shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and...
Community remembers Officer Brad Johnson
World Games 2022
Shelby County man competing in The World Games
Deputy Brad Johnson's organs donated
Deputy Brad Johnson's organs donated