Shelby County man competing in The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County man Elionnai Campos owns a jujitsu gym in Columbiana.

Campos is the only Alabama man competing in the jujitsu event at The World Games.

Campos has been competing in the sport since he was 14 years old, and he’s excited for the opportunity to represent not only his friends and family, but his country and state as well.

The jujitsu event includes grappling and combat - the goal is to pin your opponent to the ground.

To prepare, Campos has been working with coach Dave Hall focusing on strength, conditioning and recovery through circuit interval training.

Campos said he’s looking forward to bringing home the gold.

“I’ll say it’s not about the time or your age, it’s about how hard you try, how much you believe in yourself,” Campos said. “Be patient and put effort in and things will definitely happen - just keep believing in your dreams. Whatever happens to me today, 100% I can reassure and confirm this is a dream come true.”

Campos will be competing July 15 and 16 in The World Games.

More information can be found at twg2022.com

