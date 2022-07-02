Pelham preparing to host Fire on the Water event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is hosting their annual Fire on the Water event at Oak Mountain State Park Sunday night from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will have many activities for families to enjoy.

Anna Jones, the Event Coordinator at Oak Mountain State Park, said one of the major things for guests to be aware of is that on July 3, this Sunday, they are going to close both gates, the north gate and the south gate, at 7pm.

“Please plan ahead and come early, we don’t want you to miss the event,” said Jones.

While attending the event, it’s important to stay hydrated throughout the day. The park will be providing multiple water bottle fill up stations.

Chief of Fire for the city of Pelham Mike Reid said in case of an emergency, there will be EMT’s and paramedics on site.

“We are there for any type of water rescue, we have our water rescue team, also our dive team is on site,” said Reid.

When you are arriving to the park, there is a new roundabout just before the entrance to help with traffic this year.

When it comes to exiting the park, Chief of Pelham police Patt Cheatwood explains the new traffic plan.

“After the firework show, you can come to the intersection of John Findlay and Terrace Drive and go right to go to Highway 119 if you are going to the Briarwood area,” Cheatwood said. “Or you can go left to go out the front state park gate, or you can turn right on Terrace Drive to come out at what we call Staff Housing Road.”

Chief is encouraging parents to take pictures of their children in their clothing for the day just in case a child or parent is lost at the event.

For more information, head over to alapark.com, or check out the Pelham Police Department’s Facebook page.

