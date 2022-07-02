FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot, muggy Fourth of July weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Warm, moist, southwesterly breezes through the day will continue to reinforce the Gulf air mass in place and allow temperatures to climb to 90 or above with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with the greater chance for rain farther south.

As the heat builds there will again be the possibility for high Heat Index Values particularly in the Monday-Thursday time frame as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region and afternoon Heat Index Values reach the 100-105-degree range. The stormy afternoon weather pattern will continue as well with rain possible through the weekend and next week. upcoming week. In sort, get ready for a hot, humid muggy Independence Day weekend with the possibility for more Heat Advisories in the week ahead.

Bonnie is expected to cross into the Pacific and possibly strengthen into a Hurricane (WBRC)

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Bonnie is expected to cross into the Pacific and possibly strengthen into a Hurricane as it parallels the west coast of Mexico. Also, another area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean is not expected to develop over the next five days while a third system off the South Carolina Coast does have a high likelihood for development and is expected to bring heavy rain to the East Coast over the next several days.

