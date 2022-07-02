LawCall
Community remembers Officer Brad Johnson

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Emotions are still raw in Bibb County following a shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and wounded another.

Investigator Chris Poole is recovering at home, but sadly, Officer Brad Johnson died on June 30.

People throughout the community are still too torn up to speak about the loss of Officer Johnson, but everyone we spoke to said he was a good man and will be sorely missed.

We spoke with two women who work for the Department of Human Resources in Bibb County, and one of them tells me Officer Johnson brought her comfort during a scary situation.

“I’ll never forget him. He will always be in our hearts.”

Tracy Eubanks couldn’t fight back the tears as she spoke about Officer Brad Johnson.

“He could calm any situation and even when things got really tense, he was still always very professional and very respectful,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks is a supervisor at the Bibb County Department of Human Resources.

She and Officer Johnson have worked closely together over the last five years.

“When he needed to, he stepped in, and he did what needed to be done to protect our workers. Get in front of them and say, ‘Hey, no, you can’t talk to them like that…whatever,’” Eubanks said.

But he was also her personal protector when a situation with a client turned violent.

“November the 8th, 2021 we had an incident here where a client ran me over. He was behind me, and reassuring me, and holding me up, and saying, ‘You’re okay, Miss Tracy.’ And so, that’s my experience with Brad is that even in that situation, when all the world was falling apart, he was there. He was very calm. He was steady behind me holding me up going, ‘You’re okay. You’ve got this,’” Eubanks recalled.

Workers at DHR said this community needed Brad Johnson, but perhaps, God needed him more.

“He was such a person of happiness and joy and courage and that he truly had a heart for helping other people,” Eubanks said.

