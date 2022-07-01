LawCall
WWII vet, Purple Heart recipient is Prattville's July 4 parade grand marshal at 100

Col. Harold Howell survived two kamikaze attacks during his service
Col. Harold Howell, a 100-year-old veteran of WWII, will be the grand marshal of Prattville's...
Col. Harold Howell, a 100-year-old veteran of WWII, will be the grand marshal of Prattville's Independence Day Parade for 2022.(Source: City of Prattville)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville’s annual Fourth of July Parade is taking on the “Hometown Heroes” theme, and one special man is being named as its grand marshal for 2022.

Col. Harold Howell is a 100-year-old veteran who served his county in WWII as a Torpedoman 3rd Class on the USS Wilson and USS Gregory. The Purple Heart recipient survived two kamikaze attacks during his time in the Navy.

After the war, Howell moved first to San Francisco with his wife where he finished his undergraduate studies. They then moved to Tuscaloosa where he earned a law degree. He worked in Birmingham until an enlistment with the Air Force made him a staff judge advocate.

In total, the veteran served three years in the Navy, five years in the Air National Guard and 20 years in the Air Force before ultimately retiring from the USAF as a Staff Judge Advocate Civil Air Patrol in Montgomery.

Howell’s journey brought him to Prattville where he joined his son’s law practice.

The grand marshal will guide the parade Monday until it comes to an end at Pratt Park where the Lions Club will have barbeque, arts and crafts and live music by the Jukebox Allstars until 2:00 p.m.

Col. Harold Howell,100, holds a photo of himself from WWII. He survived two kamikaze attacks...
Col. Harold Howell,100, holds a photo of himself from WWII. He survived two kamikaze attacks during his time in the Navy. He will be honored as the grand marshal of Prattville's Independence Day Parade for 2022.(Source: City of Prattville)

