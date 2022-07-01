Unsettled weather pattern continues into the holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy first day of July! We are starting out the day mostly dry and muggy. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy across Central Alabama. A stalled boundary remains across the Southeast which will help to spark up additional showers and storms today. The Alabama Gulf Coast is already seeing more rain and storms this morning. It’s been a very wet week for the Gulf Coast. We can’t rule out a few showers this morning, but the bulk of the activity that develops will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots that remain dry could heat up into the lower 90s. We will hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Storms that develop will be random and not everyone will see rain today. Storms that form today could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will hold on to a 20-30% chance for isolated showers with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s and lower 80s by 8 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The unsettled weather pattern will continue going into the weekend. Forecast will be similar to previous days with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours on both days, but it is difficult to determine where and when these storms will form. I am not expecting a washout by any means, but you’ll want to pay attention to the WBRC First Alert Weather App for weather updates. Remember that if you hear thunder or see lightning, you should take shelter and go inside. Rain chances remain around 40-50% over the weekend. Storm chances will be mostly likely between 12 PM - 8 PM. Once the sun sets after 8 PM, storm coverage should decrease across the area. We are hoping that any firework celebrations over the weekend will remain mostly dry, but we can’t rule out isolated showers. Highs this weekend are forecast to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. With muggy conditions around, the feels-like temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Independence Day Forecast: Monday is shaping up to be a repeat of the weekend forecast. We will likely start out the day with temperatures in the 70s with a partly sunny sky. We’ll hold on to a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs are forecast to warm into the lower 90s Monday afternoon with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. It will definitely be a nice day to enjoy some time at the lake or the pool. Most of the storms that develop Monday should decrease in coverage and intensity after 8 PM. We will likely end up mostly dry for firework celebrations on Monday night. If you want to hang out near Red Mountain for Thunder on the Mountain, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll hold on to a 10-20% chance for a stray shower or storm.

Hot and Humid Next Week: Next week’s weather pattern will be typical of early July. We are forecasting highs in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Each day will give us a chance for widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Any storm that forms next week could become strong or severe. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. It will remain humid next week, so the feels like temperatures could end up in the triple digits. Stay cool!

Tropical Update: We continue to watch three areas in the Atlantic for tropical development this morning. The area of low pressure off the coast of Texas has now moved inland, so tropical development is no longer expected. It will produce some beneficial rainfall for parts of east Texas over the next couple of days and is expected to move northwards into the Central United States. Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 has yet to become a tropical storm. Low latitude and interaction with land has prevented it from developing. Regardless of development, it will produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding for parts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica today and tomorrow. The last system is just east of the Windward Islands and has a very low chance to develop. It will produce rainy weather for the Windward Islands this weekend. Models show very little support for this system developing into a tropical depression or storm. It looks like we may not see “Bonnie” form after all unless Potential Cyclone #2 ramps up before landfall this evening in Central America.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.