Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office: Juvenile arrested following school threat

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile was arrested following a school threat investigation, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuscaloosa County deputies said they received notification on Thursday, June 30, 2022, of a school threat made in a YouTube video.

The case was forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Following an investigation, probable cause was found to arrest the juvenile involved in the case, according to deputies.

