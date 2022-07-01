Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office: Juvenile arrested following school threat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile was arrested following a school threat investigation, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuscaloosa County deputies said they received notification on Thursday, June 30, 2022, of a school threat made in a YouTube video.

The case was forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Following an investigation, probable cause was found to arrest the juvenile involved in the case, according to deputies.

