Reports: Delta offers passengers $10K to give up seat on Grand Rapids flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta Air Lines offered $10,000 to eight passengers willing to give up their seats on a flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis, Minn. this week.

That’s right, $10K.

Passengers took to Twitter to confirm the unheard-of deal. Jason Aten, a tech columnist at Inc. Magazine, said he was traveling with six others and they did not take the deal.

On @Delta flight from GRR to MSP and they just offered $10,000 for people to give up their seats.…



Ten. Thousand. Dollars. — Jason Aten (@JasonAten) June 27, 2022

The flight was scheduled to depart from Gerald R. Ford Airport on Monday morning at 6:45. A flight attendant told passengers that the flight had been oversold.

Another passenger confirmed the story on Twitter.

It’s a true story. I was on that flight! Unfortunately, I could not take advance the offer, as I was flying with my wife who has very limited eyesight. She has to have me nearby when traveling — Todd McCrumb (@ToddMccrumb) June 28, 2022

Just in time for the holiday weekend, pre-pandemic-sized crowds are filling up airports.

This week, U.P. airports reported on-time flights. Though, Sawyer International Airport’s manager says to expect delays when traveling.

