Reports: Delta offers passengers $10K to give up seat on Grand Rapids flight

A flight attendant told passengers that the flight had been oversold.
A flight attendant told passengers that the flight had been oversold.(Olivier Cabaret / CC BY 2.0)
By Maggie Duly
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta Air Lines offered $10,000 to eight passengers willing to give up their seats on a flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis, Minn. this week.

That’s right, $10K.

Passengers took to Twitter to confirm the unheard-of deal. Jason Aten, a tech columnist at Inc. Magazine, said he was traveling with six others and they did not take the deal.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Gerald R. Ford Airport on Monday morning at 6:45. A flight attendant told passengers that the flight had been oversold.

Another passenger confirmed the story on Twitter.

Just in time for the holiday weekend, pre-pandemic-sized crowds are filling up airports.

This week, U.P. airports reported on-time flights. Though, Sawyer International Airport’s manager says to expect delays when traveling.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

