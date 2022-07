Red, white and boom! 4th of July firework celebrations

FRIDAY EVENTS

City of Hoover Fireworks Show - Hoover Met parking lot - Friday, Jul 1, 9 PM

Jax Fest at Golden Eagle Stadium - Fri, Jul 1, 10 PM – Sat, Jul 2, 3 AM

DeSoto State Park’s Annual Independence Day events atop Lookout Mountain - Fri, Jul 1, 6:30 PM – Sat, Jul 2, 5:00 PM

SATURDAY EVENTS

2nd Annual Independence Day Celebration - Piedmont Sports Complex - Sat, Jul 2, 3 – 9 PM

CCM Annual 4th of July Celebration - Sylacauga Cedar Creek Marina - Sat, Jul 2, 12 PM – Mon, Jul 4, 10 PM

Cedar Bluff Liberty Day - Fri, Jul 1, 7:00 PM – Sat, Jul 2, 6:59 PM

Chelseafest & the Big Kaboom - Sat, Jul 2, 10 PM – Sun, Jul 3, 3 AM

City of Alabaster Fireworks - Sat, Jul 2, 6 – 10 PM

The City of Bessemer 4th of July Celebration - Bessemer City High School - Sat, Jul 2, 6:30 – 9:00 PM

City of Lincoln 1st Annual Fireworks Extravaganza - Sat, Jul 2, 4 PM - Lincoln’s Landing Tournament Fishing Park, City of Lincoln, Alabama

Fireworks - Bay Springs Country Inn in Centre - Sat, Jul 2, 7:00 PM – Sun, Jul 3, 6:59 PM

Independence Day Fireworks - Clay-Chalkville HS - Sat, Jul 2, 9 PM

SUNDAY EVENTS

4th of July celebration at Tannehill State Park - Sun, Jul 3, 9 AM – 4 PM

Fire on the Water - Sun, Jul 3, 7 AM – 9 PM - Oak Mountain State Park

MONDAY EVENTS

Independence Day 1776! at The American Village - Mon, Jul 4, 11 AM – 9 PM

Light The Sky Celebration - Next Level Church of Tuscaloosa - Mon, Jul 4, 7:30 PM

Smith Lake Park Fireworks & Music Festival - Mon, Jul 4, 9 AM – 9 PM

Thunder on the Mountain - above Vulcan Park - 9 PM

