Red Mountain Expressway Project now paused for World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT will limit their lane and road closures during the World Games and in the process they will halt work on one of their largest projects.

The Red Mountain Expressway project will be paused during the World Games to ensure traffic moves as smoothly as possible.

Still progress is evident, work on the concrete median is now complete. That is the task that crews have worked on for months.

Lane closures have been mostly at night, and once work restarts, crews will widen some auxiliary lanes and repave the entire expressway.

While not complete, ALDOT officials stress the work they’ve done has already made this popular road safer.

“This new median, concrete median is crash tested, it is current and what we had before was dated and we are glad to be able to be making this safety improvement,” said ALDOT Assistant Region Engineer for Operations Steve Walker.

The project will resume shortly after the conclusion of the World Games, and pending weather, ALDOT hopes to complete the project in the Spring of 2023.

