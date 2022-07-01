LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Red Mountain Expressway Project now paused for World Games

Concrete median complete, but crews must repave after the international competition
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT will limit their lane and road closures during the World Games and in the process they will halt work on one of their largest projects.

The Red Mountain Expressway project will be paused during the World Games to ensure traffic moves as smoothly as possible.

Still progress is evident, work on the concrete median is now complete. That is the task that crews have worked on for months.

Lane closures have been mostly at night, and once work restarts, crews will widen some auxiliary lanes and repave the entire expressway.

While not complete, ALDOT officials stress the work they’ve done has already made this popular road safer.

“This new median, concrete median is crash tested, it is current and what we had before was dated and we are glad to be able to be making this safety improvement,” said ALDOT Assistant Region Engineer for Operations Steve Walker.

The project will resume shortly after the conclusion of the World Games, and pending weather, ALDOT hopes to complete the project in the Spring of 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a dead body in Oneonta on June...
Body found in Oneonta by hikers
Bite injury on deputy's arm
GRAPHIC: Man accused of biting hole in Walker Co. deputy’s arm
Robbery, shooting investigation SOURCE: Birmingham Police
Birmingham Police investigate shooting, robbery

Latest News

UAB, JCDH to provide medical care, services for The World Games
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that the 17th Street Ramp to downtown will...
ALDOT announced new lane closures for the World Games
Two of the five maps can be found in the web article the remainders in the video above.
Everything you need to know about World Games Road Closures
Officials with the World Games say sales for tickets to events have been trending upward.
Sales for World Games tickets increasing