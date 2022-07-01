Local charity looking to fill 500 backpacks for school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham charity is looking to give away backpacks for local students before they start the school year.

The Circle of Love Foundation has launched it’s “Backpacks for Success” campaign, hoping to give away 500 full backpacks with school supplies, a 70% increase from 2021.

Representatives with the Foundation say the average cost of a backpack in 2021 was $75 per student, but in 2022, it will cost $90 per elementary school student and $115 per high school student. Money collected and supplies donated with be used for children in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia.

To donate to the “Backpacks for Success” campaign, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.