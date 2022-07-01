LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Local charity looking to fill 500 backpacks for school year

Local charity looking to donate 500 backpacks to students
Local charity looking to donate 500 backpacks to students(Circle of Love Foundation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham charity is looking to give away backpacks for local students before they start the school year.

The Circle of Love Foundation has launched it’s “Backpacks for Success” campaign, hoping to give away 500 full backpacks with school supplies, a 70% increase from 2021.

Representatives with the Foundation say the average cost of a backpack in 2021 was $75 per student, but in 2022, it will cost $90 per elementary school student and $115 per high school student. Money collected and supplies donated with be used for children in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia.

To donate to the “Backpacks for Success” campaign, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a dead body in Oneonta on June...
Body found in Oneonta by hikers
Robbery, shooting investigation SOURCE: Birmingham Police
Birmingham Police investigate shooting, robbery
Bite injury on deputy's arm
GRAPHIC: Man accused of biting hole in Walker Co. deputy’s arm

Latest News

Quindarrius Carter
DA: Birmingham man accused of assaults involving 7 victims; DNA sample used in investigation
Uptown Entertainment District expands
Greenetrack
AG Steve Marshall says Ala. will collect $76M in unpaid taxes from Greentrack, Inc.
Birmingham Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on June 29.
2 people in custody after 15-year-old shot in Kingston