Lakeview Fire District President remembers fallen Bibb County deputy

Brad Johnson served as a firefighter before joining the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Brad Johnson served as a firefighter before joining the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.(Lakeview Fire DIstrict)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - People all across central Alabama are in mourning over the death of Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson.

He was pronounced dead on June 30, just one day after a devastating shooting that also injured another officer.

Before he was a sheriff’s deputy, Brad Johnson was a firefighter with Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department and his chief at the time tells me they became quite close. Now, he’s hurting over the loss of his friend.

“He was just like a little brother,” said Brandon Jones.

He is the current Lakeview Fire District President, but for 13 years, he served as the Lakeview Fire Chief from 2005-2018.

“He started with us somewhere around late 2004-2005 timeframe as an Explorer which is actually a program through the Boy Scouts that we were offering at the time,” said Jones. “He was 14 years old.”

Johnson then became a fire lieutenant when he became an adult. Jones says he was involved with Lakeview Fire for about 10 years before transitioning to law enforcement with Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones says he always had a servant’s heart.

“Man, he was an awesome young man,” said Jones. “He was full of energy, always wanted to learn. Tried to learn as much as he could. His willingness to serve, like everybody said -- He had a servant’s heart. Even the fire service and as a law enforcement officer.”

Johnson lost his life serving when he and another deputy were shot on Wednesday.

Jones says he will always be like a brother to him.

“He had siblings as well,” he said. “His younger brother actually volunteered with us too for a long time. I told Brad I actually was never fortunate enough to have brothers or sisters, but he looked over at me and said, ‘Well you got one now, Chief.’ And it kinda stood with us.”

Jones says Johnson was a K-9 officer and was doing what he loved. He was also an organ donor so he will continue saving lives, even after his life.

