Jefferson County temporarily suspending COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is temporarily suspending the submission of new applications for its COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in order to process applications that have already been submitted and not over allocate the program.

During this time, and without disruption, the program will continue processing applications already submitted and will provide financial assistance to eligible households.

Since May of 2021, Jefferson County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has assisted over 2,100 households stay in their homes through the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has successfully disbursed over $18 million in assistance for rent, utilities, and other housing related costs on behalf of Jefferson County residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.