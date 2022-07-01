Eutaw holds First Responders parade

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Eutaw held its second annual First Responders parade on June 30, and it could not have come a better time considering the tragedies members of local law enforcement have gone through in recent weeks.

The town of Eutaw all but shut down for about 30 minutes so it could hold the First Responders parade, a parade that featured emergency personnel from not only throughout Greene County, but also from nearby Demopolis. The procession started at city hall and meandered its way through a few neighborhoods and then back through downtown. Those who watched were not only impressed but very pleased the first responders got their public due.

“When the citizens see this parade, I want them to see that we’re here to support our First Responders. I want them to see that our First Responders they are here to help you. They’re here to guide you, to lead you, support you and to protect you,” said Eutaw Mayor LaTasha Johnson.

“I think it’s good they celebrate this parade because they risk their lives everyday to save us from the people who try to hurt us, like to save us and protect us,” said 10-year old Syndle Nichols.

The first responders parade came just one day after two deputies were shot in Bibb County and a double homicide in Eutaw. Those connected to the parade say this is what we needed right now.

