Dozens participate in honor walk for Bibb County Deputy killed in the line of duty

Deputy Brad Johnson
Deputy Brad Johnson(Bibb County Sheriff's Office/FB)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital officials say fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson will be at the Legacy of Hope organ donation center in downtown Birmingham for the next few days while they complete the organ donation process.

Johnson’s family, friends, and colleagues all gathered at UAB on Thursday, June 30, to line the hospital halls and show support as hospital officials transferred Johnson from his hospital room to the organ donation center.

Many officers and deputies left crying and were hugging outside, including Bibb County Sherriff Jody Wade, who called Johnson a hero.

“It’s been said that a coward dies a thousand deaths,” Wade said. “But, a hero but one. Brad Johnson was a hero.”

Hospital officials do not know exactly how long the organ donation process will last.

But, dozens of departments from all over the state paid their respects to fallen deputy Brad Johnson.

