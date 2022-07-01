DA: Birmingham man accused of assaults involving 7 victims; DNA sample used in investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney investigators announced a serial offender arrest.

Investigators said they received a notice from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science (ADFS) regarding an unknown DNA sample being linked to multiple sexual assault kits which connected one man to multiple sexual assaults.

ADFS provided investigators with the victims’ identities. Investigators then made contact with the victims and gathered additional intelligence on the suspect as well as the details of the assaults.

While working with ADFS, investigators said were later provided information that identified Quindarrius Dominic Carter, 27, as the DNA contributor of the previously unknown sample(s).

On June 30, 2022, officers with the Birmingham Police Department arrested Quindarrius Carter, of Birmingham, on 13 charges involving seven victims.

This case was identified as a high priority serial offender by investigators with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) unit.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr’s Office said they “would like to thank the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for their hard work and vested interest in helping identify and apprehend Carter. Throughout the entirety of this investigation, ADFS remained in contact with investigators and played an instrumental role in solving this case. The Jefferson County DA’s Office would also like to thank the Birmingham Police Department for their cooperation and expeditious response in apprehending this suspect.”

“Most importantly, we would like to thank the survivors for their courage and firm stance in coming forward and cooperating with investigators throughout this investigation. We recognize and appreciate what a survivor goes through when they must relive the past trauma and we fully support them on their path to healing.”

Quindarrius Carter is currently in the Jefferson County Jail with a bond of $591,000 on the following charges: Four (4) counts of Rape 1ST , Three (3) counts of Sodomy 1ST , Two (2) counts of Kidnapping 1ST , Two (2) counts of Sex Abuse 1 ST , One (1) count of Robbery 1ST , One (1) count of Robbery 3RD.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges are expected.

If you have any information related to this case contact SAKI Investigators with the Jefferson County DA’s Office – Birmingham Division at 205- 325-1423 or email DA_SAKI_group@jccal.org.

If you are a victim of assault you can get help through One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.