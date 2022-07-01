LawCall
Body found in Oneonta by hikers

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a dead body in Oneonta on June...
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a woman’s body in Oneonta on June 30.

Authorities say the body was found on Palisades Park Road. So far, there is no word on how the person died.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

