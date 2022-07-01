ALDOT announced new lane closures for the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that the 17th Street Ramp to downtown will now be closed ahead of the World Games.

The left turning lane onto Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard is now closed. The ramp will be closed throughout the World Games, and will open on July 19.

To learn more about road closures during the World Games, click here.

