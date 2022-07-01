LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

AG Steve Marshall says Ala. will collect $76M in unpaid taxes from Greentrack, Inc.

Greenetrack
Greenetrack(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court decision allowing the State of Alabama to collect over $76 million in unpaid taxes and interest from Greenetrack, Inc., a casino and racetrack in Greene County, Alabama.

In the case of Alabama Department of Revenue v. Greenetrack, Inc., the Alabama Supreme Court unanimously held that Greenetrack owed taxes on money made from its enterprise.

“Every day, all across our great state, the people of Alabama get up, work hard to make an honorable living, obey the law, and pay their taxes,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “And then there are the likes of Greenetrack, which scheme to make a dishonorable profit, break the law, and evade their taxes. Such a sordid state of affairs is more than merely unjust—it is hateful to the rule of law. And, under my watch, it will not be tolerated.”

The Alabama Supreme Court agreed with the Attorney General’s Office, concluding that Greenetrack’s scheme “did not immunize it from taxes” and “did not comply with [Alabama law],” rendering a judgment for the State of Alabama that will allow over $76 million in unpaid taxes and interest to be collected.


adding a google map to your website

The Alabama Supreme Court’s opinion in Alabama Department of Revenue v. Greenetrack, Inc., no. 1200841, can be viewed at this link.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a dead body in Oneonta on June...
Body found in Oneonta by hikers
Robbery, shooting investigation SOURCE: Birmingham Police
Birmingham Police investigate shooting, robbery
Bite injury on deputy's arm
GRAPHIC: Man accused of biting hole in Walker Co. deputy’s arm

Latest News

Quindarrius Carter
DA: Birmingham man accused of assaults involving 7 victims; DNA sample used in investigation
Local charity looking to donate 500 backpacks to students
Local charity looking to fill 500 backpacks for school year
Uptown Entertainment District expands
Birmingham Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on June 29.
2 people in custody after 15-year-old shot in Kingston