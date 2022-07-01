LawCall
Access to downtown Jefferson County Courthouse will be limited July 2-17

Limited access to downtown courthouse during TWG 2022
Limited access to downtown courthouse during TWG 2022(Jefferson County)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For security reasons, roads immediately surrounding the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd. will be blocked off starting July 2-17, for The World Games 2022.

Jefferson County has created a special webpage with links to online services and our satellite locations that will be easier for citizens to access during this time.

The downtown courthouse will be open for business, but there will be no street parking.

Citizens are encouraged to ride the shuttle provided by the Birmingham-Jefferson county Transit Authority. https://twg2022.com/ride/.

Revenue Department vehicle inspections will take place in the parking lot directly across from the Jefferson County Courthouse on Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.

Courts will be open, but hearings will be conducted virtually when possible. E-filing and E-recording are encouraged.

