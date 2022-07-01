1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County propane truck crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash is blocking the intersection of Alabama Highway 20 and Alabama Highway 33 in Lawrence County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal M. King, the intersection will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended a propane truck in the crash.

The video was captured by viewer Crystal Brewer Wallace

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck, Scott Berry, 52, died in the crash. The propane truck’s driver, Charles Tennyson, 58, was transported to Hellen Keller Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

