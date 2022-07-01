LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County propane truck crash

1 dead in Lawrence County crash
1 dead in Lawrence County crash(Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash is blocking the intersection of Alabama Highway 20 and Alabama Highway 33 in Lawrence County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal M. King, the intersection will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended a propane truck in the crash.

The video was captured by viewer Crystal Brewer Wallace

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck, Scott Berry, 52, died in the crash. The propane truck’s driver, Charles Tennyson, 58, was transported to Hellen Keller Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a dead body in Oneonta on June...
Body found in Oneonta by hikers
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week
Quindarrius Carter
DA: Birmingham man accused of assaults involving 7 victims; DNA sample used in investigation
Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark...
Girl suffered serious injuries from shark bite on Florida beach, officials say

Latest News

The victim has been identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith. He is Sylacauga’s first...
Sylacauga Police investigating city’s first homicide of 2022
Vigil in Centreville for slain Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson
Vigil in Centreville for Slain Bibb Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Johnson
Fire on the Water
Pelham preparing to host Fire on the Water event
Dept. of Veterans Affairs releases report on Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Photos of Deputy Brad Johnson adorn a poster to honor the fallen hero.
Father of fallen Bibb County deputy remains proud of his son