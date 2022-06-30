LawCall
Two killed in double shooting in Eutaw

Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on...
Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on June 29.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on June 29.

Greene County Coroner Ron Smith said this happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 53. The victims died at Greene County Hospital.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

