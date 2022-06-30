LawCall
Tuscaloosa high school graduate becomes the first Croom Scholarship recipient

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Less than a month after slain police officer Kennis Croom was gunned down in east Mississippi, the Croom family wasted little time making sure his name lives on in the form of a college scholarship. The first recipient was awarded on June 30, 2022 in Tuscaloosa.

The giving spirit of fallen officer Kennis Croom keeps on giving. 18-year old Michael Richardson became the first recipient of the Croom scholarship Thursday in Tuscaloosa. The scholarship is worth $7,500 and will help pay for Richardson’s college expenses at Maryville College in Tennessee. Richardson will play football for Maryville as a wide receiver. The scholarship was given in honor of Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, who was shot and killed while handling a domestic call in Meridian, Mississippi, on June 9th.

“I’m real excited about it. I was surprised. I actually got people believing in me. There was a time when I didn’t think I would be able to go because I couldn’t afford it and somehow God made a way and led me to Mr. Croom,” said Richardson.

The Croom Foundation says Richardson was chosen for the scholarship primarily based on his 3.0 GPA and a member in good standing in the community. Richardson played football and graduated in May from Central High School in Tuscaloosa.

The Croom Foundation says it hopes the scholarship will be upped to $10,000 next year.

