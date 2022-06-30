LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals say

FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo. She was found dead on...
FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo. She was found dead on May 11 in Austin, Texas, where she was attending a cycling event.(Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge.

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police later issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native, had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
GF Default - Magnolia man dies in Pender County wreck
Woman killed in wreck on I-59 NB in Birmingham
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on...
Two killed in double shooting in Eutaw

Latest News

Coroner: Inmate dies from possible drug overdoes at Donaldson Correctional
Birmingham Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on June 29.
Birmingham Police investigating shooting involving juvenile in Kingston
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections