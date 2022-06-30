LawCall
St. Clair Co. deputy uses special skills to save a man’s life

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On March 14th the St. Clair County 911 received a medical call with traumatic injury. Corey Weston was using his tractor to place post holes in a rural area of the county and an accident occurred causing a full amputation from the knee down.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were the first responders to the scene and Deputy Williams strategically placed a lifesaving tourniquet at the wound site and was life savers ground contact guiding them to land very close to the accident location. Corey was taken to UAB where he was treated and thankfully made it back home to recover.

Corey recently contacted Deputy Williams who placed the tourniquet the day of his accident to offer him thanks for being an intricate part of saving his life. Deputy Williams is a retired combat soldier with the National Guard who’s training as a combat life saver has proved to be invaluable in these tough life or death situations. Deputy Williams has a servant’s heart and we are so thankful for the heroes among us.

According to Corey following the accident the St. Clair CO. Sheriff’s office now requires all deputies to carry tourniquets in their vehicle and deputies are trained on how to use them.

Take a listen to this heartwarming interview.

