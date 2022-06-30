Low income home energy assistance program coming to East Alabama

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - As temperatures rise, we are more likely to more electricity to cool our homes. The US Energy Information Administration estimates that residential electricity prices will increase by 4.8% from last summer. The Community Action of Northeast Alabama is stepping up to help you beat the heat.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is offering crisis awards for electric bills to those who meet income requirements. To apply, you must show your ID and Social Security cards for all members of your household along with proof of income.

The grant is funded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the funds are paid directly to the utility company.

“Amounts on our bills are just going up and up and up,” says Willie Pace, Director of Community Action. “So right now, we’re trying to offer some relief based on qualifications. If they qualify for the program, we are able to assist with those energy bills and try to bring some type of relief.”

If you live in Jefferson, St. Clair Blount, Jackson, Marshall, Dekalb or Cherokee County, you must call the appointment line at 855-287-1730.

They are currently accepting applications until October 1, 2022. To learn more, click here.

