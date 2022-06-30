LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections

The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature doctrine, but four of the court’s conservative justices have expressed interest in taking on the subject.(Source: Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting, as well as elections for Congress and the presidency.

The justices will consider whether state courts, finding violations of their state constitutions, can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

The case probably will be argued in the fall.

The appeal challenges a state court ruling throwing out the congressional districts drawn by North Carolina’s General Assembly that made GOP candidates likely victors in 10 of the state’s 14 congressional districts.

The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature doctrine, but four of the court’s conservative justices have expressed interest in taking on the subject.

One of them, Justice Clarence Thomas, was among three justices who advanced it in the Bush v. Gore case that settled the 2000 presidential election.

It only takes four of the nine justices to agree to hear a case. A majority of five is needed for an eventual decision.

The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
GF Default - Magnolia man dies in Pender County wreck
Woman killed in wreck on I-59 NB in Birmingham
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on...
Two killed in double shooting in Eutaw

Latest News

Coroner: Inmate dies from possible drug overdoes at Donaldson Correctional
Birmingham Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on June 29.
Birmingham Police investigating shooting involving juvenile in Kingston
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo. She was found dead on...
Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals say