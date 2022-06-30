GRAPHIC: Man accused of biting hole in Walker Co. deputy’s arm

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Carbon Hill man is accused of biting a hole in a Walker County deputy’s arm and spitting in his face.

The Walker County County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy R.J. Richardson responded to a call for service Thursday night where someone was randomly attacked at Abundant Life Church when he stopped to check on his overheating vehicle.

Deputy Richardson went to speak to the suspect about the incident. As soon as Deputy Richardson made contact with him, Richardson said the man immediately spit in the deputy’s face and threw his drink on the deputy’s uniform. Richardson then said the man started punching him in the face.

Investigators said Deputy Richardson then fought with the suspect for about 20 minutes and then the suspect bit a hole in the deputy’s arm and would not release.

Sergeant Steve Legg and Carbon Hill Police Department arrived on scene to assist Deputy Richardson with getting him into custody.

Billy Joe Myers, age 45 of Carbon Hill, was arrested for Felony Assault 2nd on a Police Officer, Criminal Mischief 2nd, and Resisting Arrest.

Myers and Deputy Richardson were treated at area hospitals. Deputy Richardson is recovering and is already back at work.

Deputies said Myers was out on bond, from where he was arrested for trespassing on property he thought was owned by Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban.

