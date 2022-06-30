First Alert for afternoon scattered storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots, but it isn’t expected to be widespread this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows cloud cover and mostly dry conditions across Central Alabama. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this morning, but most of the morning commute should remain dry. Today will be very similar to yesterday. We will deal with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon hours with a chance for afternoon storms to fire up. Storms that form will be random and scattered in nature. Not everyone will see rain. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Areas that remain dry could warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chance today around 40%. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. It might be a good idea to grab the umbrella just in case and to monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Afternoon Storms Friday: We will have a repeat forecast going into tomorrow. We’ll likely start the day mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s. We’ll introduce a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain high, so the feels like temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid 90s. Severe weather isn’t likely, but we can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of producing strong winds and small hail. Just remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend will not be a washout by any means. The pattern we have seen all week long will likely continue. We will likely end up with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky this weekend with rain chances remaining at 40%. Temperatures could end up in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If you plan on attending any Independence Day celebrations, you should monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. The best chance to see rain will be in the 12 PM - 8 PM time frame. Humidity levels will continue to remain high over the weekend. Feels like temperatures will likely trend a little warmer with many of us in the upper 90s.

Independence Day Forecast: The latest weather models are backing off on our rain chances a little as we head into next week. I’m still forecasting widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours for the first half of next week. Monday will end up hot and muggy with highs approaching 90°F. Feels like temperatures will likely climb into the upper 90s to near 100°F. We will hold on to a 30% chance for storms. I think most of the rain should be out of here for Monday night fireworks. Next week looks similar to this past week with 40% chances for scattered storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. It could end up a few degrees warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch three systems in the Atlantic. We are watching the northwestern Gulf of Mexico for a 40% chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the next few days. Regardless of development, it will likely give parts of Texas some much needed rainfall. Models show this system moving northwards into the Central United States this weekend and curving into the Midwest next week. We are also watching two tropical waves out in the Atlantic. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is close to becoming a tropical storm as it continues to move through the Caribbean. It is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next couple of days. It will not have any impact on the United States. It is forecast to strike the Nicaragua coast Friday evening. It could move into the eastern Pacific Ocean and intensify in that region by early next week. The third system is right behind Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. It continues to have a very low chance to develop over the next five days as it approaches the Windward Islands. The next two names on the Atlantic list are Bonnie and Colin. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th. We have a long way to go!

