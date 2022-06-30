Cullman Marine Veteran helped Ukraine in fight against Russia

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve all seen horrific images from the war in Ukraine and a Cullman veteran says he couldn’t watch without going to help.

“This was a traditional fight between David and Goliath,” Sean Schofield said.

After Russia reportedly bombed a maternity hospital in Ukraine, Sean Schofield knew it was time to join the fight for freedom.

“I said if there was even the smallest thing I can do to help these people then I’m all in,” Schofield said.

The Marine Veteran made his way to Ukraine a few months ago. Not long after he got there, the Ukrainians needed someone with rifle experience to take out a Russian tank commander.

“They teamed me up with a Ukrainian marine and flew us out there on a helicopter. We got into an area and we took our shot and it was successful. It was mission accomplished,” Schofield said.

Schofield also used his military training to teach about a thousand people how to fight, including civilians.

“Literally starting with weapons safety. We go through fundamentals of marksmanship and then we would move on to combat warfare and fire maneuvers,” Schofield said.

Schofield, who spent time in Iraq after 9/11, saw a lot of destruction in various parts of Ukraine. He says despite all that, the Ukrainians aren’t giving up the fight. Schofield says it was bittersweet leaving Ukraine knowing that county is still fighting for its freedom.

“Through hell or high water we’re going to win this thing together no matter what it takes. That creates bonds that last forever and having to leave that with the war still going on was difficult but then it was very nice to be home,” Schofield said.

Schofield has this message for people questioning why he went over to Ukraine.

“Without our help it’s not a fight, it’s a massacre. We have to be that shining city on the hill, that beacon of freedom. We have to be that. Because there’s no one else in the world that is,” Schofield said.

Schofield knew the risks of going into combat in Ukraine knowing he could be captured. He says he had a lot of protection around him and made an agreement with his fellow soldiers that he didn’t want to become a bargaining chip.

Schofield doesn’t know if Alexander Drueke or Andy Huynh, the two Alabamians reportedly being held by the Russians, had a lot of protection around them but says seeing them in videos alive is a good thing.

He has this message to the men and their families: “Don’t lose hope. Don’t lose hope. Hope is external. I hope they make it home to their families and I hope that it doesn’t cost this country or the country of Ukraine too much to make that happen,” Schofield said.

