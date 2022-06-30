Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person investigation for 71-year-old Kerry Lee Walker.

Authorities say Walker was last seen in the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue South, wearing a grey shirt, a dark colored jacket, and black pants.

Authorities say Walker is a veteran and is frequently seen at the VA Hospital. Police say he suffers from a disorder that impairs his judgement.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call 911.

