Coroner: Inmate dies from possible drug overdose at Donaldson Correctional

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year-old man died from a possible drug overdose at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on June 28, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner confirmed Maxamillion Ward was serving a life sentence for a 2020 sodomy conviction out of Autauga County.

On June 23, 2022, Ward was transferred from William Donaldson Correctional Facility to UAB Hospital to be treated for a possible drug overdose. The corner said he was admitted for treatment and died five days later.

An autopsy will be performed to assist in determining the case and manner of death.

WBRC has investigated several cases of drug overdose deaths in Alabama correctional facilities:

The Alabama Department of Corrections – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

