LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Coroner: Inmate dies from possible drug overdose at Donaldson Correctional

((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year-old man died from a possible drug overdose at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on June 28, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner confirmed Maxamillion Ward was serving a life sentence for a 2020 sodomy conviction out of Autauga County.

On June 23, 2022, Ward was transferred from William Donaldson Correctional Facility to UAB Hospital to be treated for a possible drug overdose. The corner said he was admitted for treatment and died five days later.


inserting google maps

An autopsy will be performed to assist in determining the case and manner of death.

WBRC has investigated several cases of drug overdose deaths in Alabama correctional facilities:

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/04/18/mom-inmate-who-died-suspected-flakka-overdose-wants-prison-system-change/

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/04/12/deputies-2-inmates-die-jefferson-co-jail-illegal-drugs-suspected/

The Alabama Department of Corrections – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
GF Default - Magnolia man dies in Pender County wreck
Woman killed in wreck on I-59 NB in Birmingham
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on...
Two killed in double shooting in Eutaw

Latest News

St. Clair Co. man loses leg helps lead change
St. Clair Co. deputy uses special skills to save a man’s life
Birmingham Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on June 29.
Birmingham Police investigating shooting involving juvenile in Kingston
Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
After Russia reportedly bombed a maternity hospital in Ukraine, Sean Schofield knew it was time...
Cullman Marine Veteran helped Ukraine in fight against Russia