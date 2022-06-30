LawCall
Centreville Mayor reacts to the shooting of two Bibb County deputies

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - June 30 was an emotional day in Bibb County as the community is still reeling after learning about the shooting that claimed the life of a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy and injured another.

Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley was among the small group of people who gathered outside the Bibb County Courthouse Thursday afternoon saying he’s shocked and outraged that something like this could happen in such a tight-knit community.

Mayor Oakley said everyone in this small city knows each other and said they’re more like family than neighbors.

He spoke fondly about Deputies Christopher Poole and Brad Johnson, saying both men were two of the most outgoing deputies within the department and put their whole lives into their jobs.

Mayor Oakley calling them “community leaders.”

“We know these two officers on a personal level. Our kids have gone to school with them, they’ve hung out together, they go to church together, that kind of deal. So, it’s far more intimate and personal level than just law enforcement officer so-and-so, that kind of deal. Shock and outrage. Shocked that this would happened so near to our community and outraged that the perpetrator was even out to commit this is senseless act,” Mayor Oakley said.

Mayor Oakley said he knows the coming days, weeks, and months will be difficult for the families and friends of the two deputies, especially those of Officer Johnson who died Thursday afternoon.

But he says the community will continue to rally behind them during this difficult time.

