Buttigieg launches $1 billion national transportation project in Birmingham

Birmingham Xpress bus rapid transit system won’t be ready for The World Games
Pete Buttigieg in B'ham, announces 'reconnecting communities'
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former presidential candidate and current Transportation Secretary visited Birmingham on June 30 to announce a one-billion-dollar grant program. The Pilot program’s goal is to fund projects that build racial equity in American travel.

Cities and states can now apply for federal aid over five years to rectify harm caused by roadways that were built primarily through lower-income, black communities after the creation of the interstate highway system back in the fifties.

“We can’t ignore the basic truth: that some of the planners and politicians behind those projects built them directly through the heart of vibrant populated communities,” he said. “Sometimes as an effort to reinforce segregation. Sometimes because the people there have less power to resist. And sometimes as part of a direct effort to replace or eliminate Black neighborhoods.”

The former presidential candidate announced the “Reconnecting Communities Program” here in central Alabama as work continues on the Birmingham Xpress bus rapid transit system.

We recently learned that the transit system will not be completed by the world games, but the idea behind its inception fits the secretary’s new program.

Buttigieg believes his new program will help reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided by road projects of decades past.

“I am here offering funding to help Alabamians to get to where they need to go. To build better roads, bridges and transit that help connect people where there has been division in the past,” said Secretary Buttigieg.

Over the next five years, one billion dollars in funding will be up for grabs in this grant program.

