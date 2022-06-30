Bulk trash pick up process frustrating Birmingham residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several piles of trash have remained untouched by the city over the last month and a half. One area in particular with piles scattered about is the historic Norwood neighborhood.

It is one that has frustrated and angered several residents. It is not just the fact that many trash piles remain, but the fact that the city is set to pick up trash less frequently moving forward.

We learned that the city is now only picking up large trash piles once a month. Prior to this, they were picking up large trash piles once every three weeks and before 2018 picks up occurred in some neighborhoods twice a month.

Department of Public Works Director Josh Yates believes the shift will make it easier for his department to keep up, and help citizens know when to expect pick ups.

Still he recognizes there have been issues with pick ups and he stresses staffing is a large reason why.

“We are aggressively trying to hire additional drivers and additional staff to help us in this time we are in. Unfortunately it is a nationwide shortage of labor force and drivers especially. It has been one of our most critical positions to fill,” said Yates.

Yates stresses illegal dumping and extreme heat have also slowed the pick up efforts down. He believes things will improve over the next few months, and he points to the budget directed towards uniform trash pick up as a reason why.

This will get more public works employees off every day trash trucks and out in the community helping with larger piles.

