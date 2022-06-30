LawCall
Birmingham Police investigating shooting involving juvenile in Kingston

Birmingham Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on June 29.
Birmingham Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on June 29.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on June 29.

This happened in the 4500 block of 8th Terrace North. So far, no word on what led up to this shooting or if there are any suspects in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

