Birmingham Police investigate shooting, robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are investigating a shooting and robbery from June 12, 2022.

Officers said a community member was robbed and shot while in the 7000 Block of 1st Avenue South.

Detectives are hoping surveillance video will help them identify two female witnesses who may be able to assist them in this case.

If you have any information on the identities of the two females shown in the video provided please contact (205) 254-1753 or remain anonymous by dialing (205) 254-7777.

