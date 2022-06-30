LawCall
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth.

The state is asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift an injunction against an Alabama law that would make it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to transgender minors to help affirm their gender identity.

The case marks one of the first known instances in which a conservative state has tried to apply the abortion decision to other realms, just as LGBTQ advocates and others feared would happen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

