1 person dead in Birmingham car fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a overturned vehicle that resulted in the death one person Thursday morning.

It happened in the 2000 block of Jefferson Ave SW.

According to officials on the scene a van went off the road, flipped and crashed through a wrought iron railing in front of the Garden of Hope Apartments.

No other injuries have been reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.