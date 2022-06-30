LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

1 person dead in Birmingham car fire

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a overturned vehicle that resulted in the death one person Thursday morning.

It happened in the 2000 block of Jefferson Ave SW.

123movies
embed google map in html

According to officials on the scene a van went off the road, flipped and crashed through a wrought iron railing in front of the Garden of Hope Apartments.

No other injuries have been reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
DA: 2 Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies shot; ‘massive’ manhunt underway for suspect
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
GF Default - Magnolia man dies in Pender County wreck
Woman killed in wreck on I-59 NB in Birmingham
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
U.S. Marshal: Man suspected of shooting 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies in custody
Update on 20/59 expansion project in Trussville
Update on 20/59 expansion project in Trussville
Cullman veteran fought in Ukraine
Cullman veteran fought in Ukraine
A prayer vigil was held in Bibb County for the two Bibb County Sheriff's deputies injured in a...
Vigil held for Bibb Co. deputies injured in shooting