Woman killed in wreck on I-59 NB in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed yesterday on the intestate after her vehicle rear-ended a utility trailer.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 37-year-old Chalon Jumese Hinton struck the rear of a utility trailer being pulled by a truck that had come to a stop due to traffic.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-59 NB near 4th Ave. S.

Hinton was transported to UAB where she died.

