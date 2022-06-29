UMWA pays special bonus to Warrior Met strikers

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) presented striking UMWA miners at Warrior Met Coal with a special $2,000 strike benefit Wednesday at the weekly Warrior Met Solidarity Rally in Brookwood.

The total was $1 million, and that comes from the UMWA Strike Fund, which comes on top of the more than $21 million the union has paid to support the miners on strike since April 2021.

“This money doesn’t just help the families. It helps the community,” said UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts. “It will be spent at the local stores and restaurants, used to pay bills at local utilities and generate local sales taxes.”

“The UMWA has been able to pay the highest strike benefits in the labor movement as well as cover all of these striker’s healthcare, but they still need some additional help,” Roberts said. “These miners have been out of work for over a year; gas prices have gone up, food costs have gone up and cost of living in general is higher.

“We recognize that this is a big withdrawal from the UMWA strike fund, but these workers, their families and their communities need this money and I’m proud to say that we answered some prayers with this bonus benefit check.”

AFA-CWA President Sara Nelson and Starbucks Workers United leader Jaz Brisack, who led the initial Starbucks organizing campaign in Buffalo, N.Y. spoke to the strikers, families and supporters gathered at the rally.

WBRC reached out to a Warrior Met Coal spokesperson via email for a comment and we had not heard back as of this publishing.

