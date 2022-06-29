LawCall
UAB, JCDH to provide medical care for The World Games

(The World Games 2022)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Medicine is the official medical provider for The World Games 2022 in Birmingham.

UAB Medicine will have teams of health care professionals at each venue during the games to provide medical care to spectators and visitors.

UAB Sports Medicine will provide care for athletes during the 10 days of competition.

The Jefferson County Department of Health will also provide services to help keep World Games attendees safe, including food vendor inspections and COVID testing.

