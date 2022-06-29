Tuscaloosa church holding food giveaway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Just in time for the Fourth of July! A Tuscaloosa County church is busy getting ready for its third annual food giveaway on June 30. It’s all part of the St. Paul Baptist’s Outreach Ministry.

On June 29, volunteers spent their time getting ready to give away 125 bags of meats, plus a lot of water.

Annie Ridgeway says this is their way of helping the community at large, something they’ve been doing for three years now. The frozen meats include leg quarters, hamburger patties and hot dogs. Ridgeway says this is first-come, first-serve, and it gets underway on June 30 at 9 a.m.

“We’ve always believed that service really starts outside the walls of the church. Once we leave and hear the Word, we’re supposed to put that into practice, so our main goal is to serve the community in any way that we can,” said Annie Ridgeway, Outreach Coordinator for St. Paul Baptist Church.

Ridgeway anticipates getting more bags of meat, and if history is any guide, more than 175 families could potentially receive a good meal for Independence Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.