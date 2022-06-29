LawCall
Taco Bell teams up with Cheez-it for new test menu items

The new items are being tested in California for now.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - No, you’re not seeing things. Taco Bell’s new test kitchen menu items include two things made with Cheez-its.

Taco Bell and Cheez-It have come together for the Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.

The Cheez-It square used as a Tostada is now 16 times the original size. The Big Cheez-It Tostada features the eye-catching Cheez-It square topped with Taco Bell’s seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese. Fans can experience this creation for only $2.49. For a limited time in Southern California, fans can crunch their cravings.

“There are few things that everyone can agree on…but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

Big Cheez-It® Tostada
Big Cheez-It® Tostada(Taco Bell)

And Taco Bell website and mobile app users can try the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme®. Like its original counterpart, this version includes seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes, but the typical tostada shell is swapped for the oversized Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a tortilla that’s grilled to go. This is the first time Taco Bell has offered a digital exclusive as part of a one-restaurant test. It costs $4.29.

“This partnership is a true testament to Cheez-It’s continued success and commitment to innovation,” said Stefanie Miller, President, Away From Home, Kellogg Company. “We’re excited to incorporate Cheez-It—made with 100% real cheese—into Taco Bell favorites and deliver customers a bold, cheesy twist on the iconic chain’s go-to menu staples.”

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme
Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme(Taco Bell)

The Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme are both currently testing in Irvine, California. No word on when everyone can get a taste.

