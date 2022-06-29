LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Sylacauga man dies in single-vehicle crash

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Joey S. Wooten, 51, was injured when...
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Joey S. Wooten, 51, was injured when the motorcycle he was driving hit a deer.(WCAX)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning has claimed the life of a Sylacauga man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Joey S. Wooten, 51, was injured when the motorcycle he was driving hit a deer. Wooten was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash happened on DeKalb County 81, three miles south of Fort Payne.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bowen family loses one son in a car crash while a second son fights for his life.
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, second in critical condition following car crash
Joe Lewis Etheridge of Etheridge Brothers Barbershop passes away
Joe Lewis Etheridge of Etheridge Brothers Barbershop passes away
39-year-old Patrick Darnell Campos
Man charged with capital murder after 2 people found dead in Holt house fire
A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self

Latest News

Homewood Police officer injured in pursuit
‘It’s a radio call you just don’t ever want to hear’: Homewood Police officer injured following pursuit
Hand in Paw program.
Pawsitive News: Hand in Paw Animal-Assisted Therapy program helping people of all ages
Source: WBRC video
Problems with bulk trash pickup in B'ham
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa VA nurses protesting
Source: WBRC video
Fireworks now legal in Anniston, come with limitations