Strawberry Crepes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Strawberry Crepe Recipe by Lawson State Community College/Culinary Arts

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

½ cup milk

½ cup water

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Instructions

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and the eggs. Gradually add in the milk and water, stirring to combine. Add the salt and butter; beat until smooth.

2. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each crepe. Tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly.

3. Cook the crepe for about 2 minutes, until the bottom is light brown. Loosen with a spatula, turn and cook the other side. Remove from pan.

4. Fill each crepe with sliced strawberries and whipped topping, garnish with powdered sugar and mint.

