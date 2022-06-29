LawCall
Sales for World Games tickets increasing


Officials with the World Games say sales for tickets to events have been trending upward.(The World Games 2022)
By WBRC Staff and Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago


Officials say nearly 300,000 tickets have been sold so far for the World Games, and two to four thousand tickets are left for the opening ceremonies.

“To date we are pacing at just under three hundred thousand tickets sold. We had some commitments that were outstanding to sponsors that were not taking early on which put us just over three hundred thousand before. We are just under that today, but we are pacing really, really well I think we only have a few thousand left to sell out opening ceremony. About the same for closing ceremony,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of the World Games.

The opportunity to buy day passes for the World Games expires on July 1.

